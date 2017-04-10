David Ross, teach us your ways. The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself rehearsing the hot ‘Magic Mike’ dance for the competition, and it’ll make your Monday that much better. WATCH him twerk like a pro!

David Ross, 40, gave fans a look at his “most fun” rehearsal yet, as he posted on Twitter on April 9. WATCH the amazing clip above!

Of course, the best part is that Anthony Rizzo, 27, was actually present for the fun, despite mocking David the night he performed his Magic Mike dance (“Speechless… and a bit horrified”). David took to Instagram and Twitter to share the rehearsal video, writing, “Always a blast when @arizz_44 comes to visit me at work!” He tagged the Cubs first basemen on Twitter, too, adding, “You asked for it @ARizzo44. But in all seriousness one of the most fun days of rehearsal yet. Love that you came out to support.” Aww.

Anthony also had a fab time, and he proudly posted a pic of himself with his dance partners in crime on March 29 before it all aired:

Got to dance with the stars last night ⭐️🕺🏻💃🏼#ladyandthegramp A post shared by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Of course, David had to come around to the idea. “When I told [him] we were dancing to ‘Candy Shop’ by 50 Cent and it was Magic Mike themed, I honestly think he was about to throw up,” Lindsay Arnold revealed in her exclusive blog for HollywoodLife.com. “He was so shocked, so nervous…for someone who has no experience in this entertainment industry, no experience performing, to all of a sudden be told, ‘Ok now you have to be Magic Mike…it’s so far from his natural personality!” Amazing.

Finally, Anthony tweeted his thanks after David posted the video. “Always got your back man just save me a cameo in your movie,” he joked. David Ross for the next Magic Mike installment? We’re here for it!

