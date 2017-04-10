MondayMotivation: Try The Toning Class Loved By Karlie Kloss & Chrissy Teigen

Courtesy of Instagram

Celebs like Karlie Kloss, Hannah Bronfman, Whitney Port and Chrissy Teigen all flock to a class called modelFIT for long, lean muscles. But it’s not just for models — find out how to get their sexy, slim bodies below!

modelFIT is actually based on the tagline, “the model of FITness” — it’s not a class ONLY for models. Yet, tons of supermodels are fans because it creates long, lean lines and gorgeous muscles.

There are two studios — one in L.A. and one in NYC, with celeb fans like Chrissy Teigen, Karlie Kloss, and Hannah Bronfman, in the photo above.

There are five principles of modelFIT:

Mindfulness;

Working small muscle groups;

Slow, controlled exercises;

Working in the three planes of motion: sagittal, frontal and transverse;

Improving stability and balance

The intro class is called Foundation, and it’s low-impact sculpting. It’s a small group class, but you get attention like it’s a personal training session.

There is also a sculpting class where you use light weights (usually 2 pounds) and sliding discs, as well as a dance cardio, a cardio sculpt and a circuit sculpt.

Whether you like HIIT classes, dance classes or barre, there is something for everyone! The dance class isn’t scary — I don’t have the best rhythm but it’s open to all levels and very easy to follow. Plus, the time flies!

The classes definitely inspire confidence, and help you get in shape physically and emotionally. They are super welcoming and fun!

The founder Vanessa Packer is also a certified holistic nutritionist, so she loves super healthy and satisfying meals to complement your workouts. She’s all about that mind and body connection!

Memorial day is 7 weeks away — on May 29 — what are you waiting for?!

HollywoodLifers, would you take a modelFIT class?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.