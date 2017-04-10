Chicago Cubs Fans Pay Tribute To David Ross By Watching His ‘DWTS’ Dance Before Game

Courtesy of Twitter

Nothing like a little hometown love! The Chicago Cubs showed major support for their former player David Ross on April 10 when they aired his ‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance at Wrigley Field! See for yourself, right here.

This is SO sweet! David Ross, 40, may not play baseball for the Chicago Cubs anymore, but on April 10 they proved that he will always be like family to them! The beginning of the team’s game against the LA Dodgers was delayed because of rain, and they thought what better way to pass the time than to watch their former catcher get jiggy with his Dancing with the Stars partner Lindsay Arnold!

They're playing David Ross from #DWTS on the #WrigleyField video board as we wait for the banner to go up at 8:10pm @Cubs #HomeOpener pic.twitter.com/PMMAjU9CZr — Bruce Kopp (@BruceKopp13) April 11, 2017

Fans cheered the duo on while they danced on the jumbotron at Wrigley Field, and seemed to love his viennese waltz to “Forever Young.” The team wanted to make sure that David got the votes he needs to move forward in the competition, so they also shared his voting details, saying “To vote for David Ross & Lindsay Arnold (Team Lady & The Gramps) Call 1-800-868-3404 #DWTS.” So touching! We’re sure the extra 41,000 votes at Wrigley will help out a ton.

It all started when a fan took to Twitter earlier in the day saying “I’ll be calling from Wrigley! They really should put the dance on the big screen, or at least the number. You’ve got connections, right?.” Dave retweeted the message at the Cubs, saying “if there is a rain delay tonight what do you think?”

Wow this is just unbelievable. @Cubs making me 😭 twice tonight https://t.co/QHno3EFF7z — David Ross (@D_Ross3) April 11, 2017

Hours later, the team responded with pics from the field, saying “ask and you shall receive.” David was shocked and overwhelmed by the supportive gesture, tweeting “Wow this is just unbelievable. @ Cubs making me twice tonight.” Aww!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Wrigley votes will help David win tonight? Let us know!

