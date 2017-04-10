Catelynn Lowell Has No Regrets About Social Media Pranks: I Like Making People ‘Look Dumb’

Courtesy of Instagram

Catelynn Lowell’s received major backlash for tricking fans into thinking she was pregnant AND that her hubby was cheating on her. But while most followers don’t appreciate her ‘jokes,’ the star couldn’t care less! In fact, HL learned EXCLUSIVELY why she loves pranking her fans — and it’s actually kind of genius!

Catelynn Lowell, 25, is not sorry for making fans think she was pregnant — or for poking fun at fake cheating rumors! Most recently, taking to Instagram on Apr. 4, the Teen Mom OG star posted a pic of a cartoon baby over an ultrasound photo, and captioned it, “Proud to announce a new baby Baltierra @tylerbaltierramtv.” However, moments later Catelynn posted a NEW pic, this time of a meme that read, “I’m just kidding…But seriously.” She captioned the second image, “I would love one soon.”

And although Catelynn set the record straight soon after posting the fake pregnancy announcement, the damage was already done — at least for some fans! She received tons of flak from followers, criticizing her for playing such a “cruel” joke, but sitting down with Catelynn, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that the mom-of-one is still laughing about it — with ONE major exception.

“The only thing I will say sorry for is just to the girls I offended who have a hard time having babies,” Catelynn told us. “I didn’t think about that at first. That wasn’t my intention — if anything I’m the one who believes that every single couple who wants a baby so bad should have one. So that’s the only thing I would apologize for.” What Catelynn ISN’T sorry about? Making people look dumb! Because it is after all, kind of entertaining, right?

“I just mess with people!” the reality star admitted. And we don’t blame her for having some fun on social media. After all, people are constantly making comments about her life, which is why she does it — to clap back at fans who THINK they know her. “For months people had been writing me and even sending me interviews where people are like, ‘insiders are saying…[I’m pregnant]’ and I actually read it because I’m like, ‘These people are ridiculous!’” Catelynn shared.

“That’s why I purposefully went on Google and typed in, ‘a fake baby in a uterus.’ And so I found that picture, where it’s like a piece of paper on an ultrasound pic, you know? I mean come on, I would normally post a real ultrasound — you can’t even tell what the baby looks like [in the fake pic], I’m not going to cover it up! So it was just a joke. And I got some backlash from it, but I don’t really read anything like that anyways.”

And when it comes to the rumors that her husband Tyler Baltierra, 25, was cheating on her, she KNEW she had to have a laugh at the completely untrue accusations. “Everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh Tyler’s cheating,’ and people were sending me these interviews where people were like, ‘An insider says Tyler’s cheating on her but the show doesn’t cover it because it won’t fit with their storyline…’ And me and Tyler were like, ‘yeah right!’ If he was, they would be all over that sh*t and they’d be wanting to cover it — you know what I mean?” Catelynn explained.

“So that’s why, that one day I posted a drink and I’m like, ‘Well he’s out cheating on me so I might as well have a drink!’ But then two seconds later after I posted that, I’m on my Snapchat with him and just goofing off. And I would see people on my Twitter be like, ‘If you guys are smart enough, you would watch her SnapchatStory and know that she’s messing with you guys.’” Clearly only her REAL fans know the truth, which is another reason why Catelynn says she likes to punk her followers.

“It’s nice to see that difference — you have your true fans who really really know you, and then the ones who just think that they like you,” Catelynn shared. “So it’s like, yeah, I’m sorry, I will continue to mess with you guys and make you look dumb when you are, because it’s funny to me! And I’m not going to get mad about it – I’m just going to make fun of it!” You do you, girl!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Catelynn loves pranking her followers so much? Do you think the reason she does it is totally understandable?

