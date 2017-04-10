This is heart-wrenching. On the second night of ID’s ‘Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery’ special, Casey’s parents relive the moment that they found out their granddaughter Caylee was dead. Watch the devastating preview, right here.

The Investigation Discovery channel special Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery has brought us to tears more than once already during its first night on April 9, and it looks like the second installment will be no different. In a preview for the April 10 episode, Casey Anthony’s parents break down as they remember how it felt when they finally heard that their granddaughter Caylee Anthony was dead.

“That reality hits you like a brick wall you run into, just having every part of your body just being pulled and mangled,” recalled Casey’s father George Anthony. His face looked pained thinking back to the tragic day that their 2-year-old granddaughter was officially pronounced dead.

“It was horrible, I felt like someone had punched my in the gut and taken every breath out of my body,” revealed his wife Cindy Anthony as tears rolled down her face. “And my heart was just being ripped apart. All of our prayers and all of our hopes were gone as far as getting her back. I just couldn’t understand it, very hard to process.” Poor thing!

The former cop previously recalled the night that Cindy called the police on their daughter after Caylee had been missing for a month. “I’m trying to console Cindy, Cindy’s falling into my arms,” he said, choking up. “She’s very weak and I’m thinking ‘what the heck’s going on?'” Tune in to the second part of the special on April 10 at 10 p.m. ET on ID. The third installation will be on April 11.

