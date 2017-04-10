Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner allegedly underwent sex reassignment surgery as part of her male to female transition, a new report claims. Caitlyn’s life-changing operation is allegedly revealed in her upcoming memoir, which discusses why she decided to go through with it. We have the details here!

In her memoir The Secrets Of My Life, to be released April 25, Caitlyn Jenner reportedly reveals that she underwent sex reassignment surgery, two years after she announced publicly that she was a transgender woman. Caitlyn, 67, reportedly had the successful bottom surgery in January 2017, allegedly writing in her memoir that “I feel not only wonderful but liberated,” according to Radar Online.

Caitlyn called the surgery a “complex decision” because of the health risks, according to Radar, who allegedly obtained the book ahead of its release date, told her readers about the extremely personal procedure because “I believe in candor.”

“So all of you can stop staring,” she allegedly wrote. “You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it. So why even consider [the surgery]? Because it’s just a penis. It has no special gifts or use for me other than what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods. I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

She hasn’t decided if she’ll go through with the alleged surgery to have “all the right parts.” Right now, she’s incredibly happy with life as is. “I am going to live authentically for the first time in my life,” she reportedly wrote, recalling how she felt after her alleged bottom surgery. “I am going to have an enthusiasm for life that I have not had in 39 years since the Olympics, almost two thirds of my life.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, please share only positive thoughts in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.