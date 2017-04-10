Britney Spears’ Las Vegas Show ‘Piece Of Me’ Is Ending In December: I ‘Will Miss’ It

REX/Shutterstock

This is the WORST news ever. Britney Spears just announced that she’ll be ending her long-running Las Vegas show in December after four years and $100 million in ticket sales for her ‘Piece Of Me’ shows. Of course, we wish she’d hit us one more time, but alas, all good things must come to an end.

“As I prepare to say goodbye to ‘Piece of Me,’ I had no idea how magical this experience would be,” Britney Spears, 35, said in a statement, according to Fox News. “Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show.”

The last #PieceOfMe dates… ever. Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard

“When we first announced “Britney: Piece of Me” four years ago, we were certain that Britney’s residency would revolutionize the entertainment landscape in Las Vegas, and are thrilled at how successful the show has been,” said Jason Gastwirth, Caesars Entertainment senior vice president of marketing and entertainment in a statement.

Meanwhile, Britney’s longtime manager Larry Rudolph told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that there’s hope for Britney to remain in Vegas.

“Our next move is undecided,” he said. “We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas.”

Britney reportedly earned $15 million a year since opening her show at the Axis theater at Planet Hollywood in December 2013, so we can’t imagine someone would want to walk away from that kind of money! Especially considering Britney has two kids and continuing her Vegas residency would allow her to remain in one place with both Jayden James and Sean Preston. Touring around the world is not so easy when kids are involved.

Britney will close out her show at the end of 2017. Tickets go on sale April 14.

