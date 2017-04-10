Could we have a hot new couple on our hands?! Six months after his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt was seen spending time with Sienna Miller, according to a new report. So, what’s the deal here?

Brad Pitt, 53, is a producer on The Lost City of Z, which stars Sienna Miller, 35, so it only made sense that they’d both attend the same, private dinner for cast and crew after the premiere on April 5. During the post-premiere celebration, the actors were reportedly “enjoying each other’s company,” Page Six reports.

“They were talking to each other all night,” the paper’s insider dishes, with another adding, “[He] was in very high spirits, which he hasn’t been for a long time. He seems to be over a hump.”

Interestingly, Brad and Sienna were the subject of romance rumors back when she was filming the movie in 2015, but she publicly denied anything was going on between them (he was still married to Angelina Jolie, 41, at the time). “Brad Pitt is producing the movie that I just wrapped, but I didn’t see him,” she explained.. “He’s not been to the set. You know, he’s the producer of the film and I’ve met him twice. It’s insane!”

Of course, a lot has changed since then, as Brad is now single following his Sept. 2016 split from Angelina. The 53-year-old has been focusing on himself since the breakup, and chances are, his reported “flirting” with Sienna was nothing more than some friendly chit-chat, but we have to admit, they’d make a pretty hot couple! As for Brad and Angelina, the status of their divorce is unknown since they sealed all documents in their case from the public in January.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad and Sienna would make a cute couple?!