Billboard Award Nominations 2017: Justin Bieber & The Weeknd Face Off & More — Full List

The Billboard Music Awards, set to air on May 21 on ABC, will honor some of the biggest talent in music, so it’s no surprise that all of our favorite artists made the nominee list. Here’s the full list of nominations for the 2017 show.

Top Female Artist

Adele

Beyonce

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top 100 Song

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers feat. Daya

“One Dance” – Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake

“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots

Top Billboard 200 Album

Lemonade – Beyonce

Views – Drake

Anti – Rihanna

BlurryFace – Twenty One Pilots

Starboy – The Weeknd

Top Artist

Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Uzi London

Lukas Graham

Zayn Malik

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Duo/Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns n Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Top Song Sales Artist

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist

Justin Bieber

Beyonce

Coldplay

Guns n Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist

Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour

Beyonce

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist

J Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour

Coldplay

Guns n Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

David and Tamela

Hezekiah Walker

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album

Hamilton Musical

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad

Trolls

Top R&B Album

Beyonce – “Lemonade”

Bruno Mars – “24k Magic”

Frank Ocean – “Blonde”

Rihanna – “Anti”

The Weeknd – “Starboy”

Top Rap Album

J Cole – “4 Your Eyez Only”

Drake – “Views”

Kevin Gates – “Islah”

DJ Khaled – “Major Key”

A Tribe Called Quest – “We Got It From Here, Thanks 4 Your Service”

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean – “They Don’t Know”

Florida Georgia Line – “Dig Your Roots”

Blake Shelton – “If I’m Honest”

Chris Stapleton – “Traveller”

Keith Urban – “Ripcord”

Top Rock Album

The Lumineers – “Cleopatra”

Metallica – “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct”

Radiohead – “A Moon Shaped Pool”

Red Hot Chilli Peppers – “The Getaway”

Twenty One Pilots – “Blurryface”

Top Latin Album

J Balvin – “Energia”

CNCO – “Primera Cita”

Juan Gabriel – “Los Duo 2”

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho – “Recuerden Mi Estilo”

