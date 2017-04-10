Billboard Award Nominations 2017: Justin Bieber & The Weeknd Face Off & More — Full List

The Billboard Music Awards, set to air on May 21 on ABC, will honor some of the biggest talent in music, so it’s no surprise that all of our favorite artists made the nominee list. Here’s the full list of nominations for the 2017 show.
Top Female Artist
Adele
Beyonce
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top 100 Song
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers feat. Daya
“One Dance” – Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake
“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots
Top Billboard 200 Album
Lemonade – Beyonce
Views – Drake
Anti – Rihanna
BlurryFace – Twenty One Pilots
Starboy – The Weeknd
Top Artist
Adele
Beyonce
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Uzi London
Lukas Graham
Zayn Malik
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Duo/Group
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns n Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Top Song Sales Artist
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Streaming Songs Artist
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist
Justin Bieber
Beyonce
Coldplay
Guns n Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist
Beyonce
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour
Beyonce
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist
J Cole
Desiigner
Drake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Top Country Artist
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour
Coldplay
Guns n Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist
Jekalyn Carr
Kirk Franklin
Travis Greene
David and Tamela
Hezekiah Walker
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album
Hamilton Musical
Moana
Purple Rain
Suicide Squad
Trolls
Top R&B Album
Beyonce – “Lemonade”
Bruno Mars – “24k Magic”
Frank Ocean – “Blonde”
Rihanna – “Anti”
The Weeknd – “Starboy”
Top Rap Album
J Cole – “4 Your Eyez Only”
Drake – “Views”
Kevin Gates – “Islah”
DJ Khaled – “Major Key”
A Tribe Called Quest – “We Got It From Here, Thanks 4 Your Service”
Top Country Album
Jason Aldean – “They Don’t Know”
Florida Georgia Line – “Dig Your Roots”
Blake Shelton – “If I’m Honest”
Chris Stapleton – “Traveller”
Keith Urban – “Ripcord”
Top Rock Album
The Lumineers – “Cleopatra”
Metallica – “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct”
Radiohead – “A Moon Shaped Pool”
Red Hot Chilli Peppers – “The Getaway”
Twenty One Pilots – “Blurryface”
Top Latin Album
J Balvin – “Energia”
CNCO – “Primera Cita”
Juan Gabriel – “Los Duo 2”
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho – “Recuerden Mi Estilo”
