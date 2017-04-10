Bella Hadid Flashes Nipple In Skimpy Lingerie For ‘LOVE’ Magazine

Courtesy of Love Magazine

Bella Hadid leaves little to the imagination in this sexy shoot for ‘LOVE’ magazine, where the model poses in nothing more than lingerie as her chest pops out of the top of her bra — and you can see the sultry pic right here.

Spring is in the air and along with bare legs and short-shorts, it’s also time to break out your floral lingerie — well, at least if you’re Bella Hadid! The model, 20, posed for a seductive LOVE magazine shoot where she left little to the imagination in a floral bra and underwear, flaunting her toned stomach in the process — and that’s not all she showed off!

Bella’s bra was partially on, with the straps pulled down off the shoulders, causing her nipple to pop right out. Her bare breast was covered up rather coyly by a strategically-placed heart sticker. A black bow choker polished off her look as she held her hair up and sported a smoky eye, all while gingerly resting on purple sheets which matched her lingerie. Her floral bra featured underwire and her matching briefs polished off the sexy spring shoot.

She’s clearly no stranger to stripping down, and Bella’s latest shoot is hotter than ever. She’s also a regular in the fashion mag, so it comes as no surprise to see her flirty shoot. The magazine took to Instagram to share the outtake, from LOVE 17, and the sexy shot totally had heads turning. What did you think of Bella’s sexy lingerie look? Check it out above and let us know. Are you loving her look?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.