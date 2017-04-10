Bella Hadid Is ‘So Over’ Hearing About Selena Gomez & The Weeknd On Social Media

FameFlynet

There’s nothing worse than your ex moving on, and in Bella Hadid’s case it has to be SO painful as The Weeknd seems to love flaunting his romance with Selena Gomez. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s so annoyed by the couple.

Poor Bella Hadid! The model was heartbroken when she and The Weeknd, 27, called it quits in Nov. 2016 after a year-and-a-half as a couple. Then less than two months later he ended up falling for Selena Gomez, 24, and the two have been absolutely inseparable ever since. With photos of their loving PDA popping up almost daily, the 20-year-old doing her best to tune out their relationship.

“Bella is annoyed and tired of being overwhelmed with Selena and Weeknd news so she asked her friends to stop sending her stuff. She doesn’t want to hear about them anymore. All the social media updates of her ex and his new girlfriend is slowing Bella from moving on so she is taking action,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Bella has muted Selena and The Weeknd mentions on her Twitter feed and is doing her best to avoid them on all her social platforms too. Bella is so over her ex and just wants to be happy and healthy. She is trying to make room for new love in her life and can’t do it when she sees her ex and Selena on dates everyday.” Bella recently took the step of unfollowing both The Weeknd and Selena on Instagram so she doesn’t have to see their daily lovefests.

It’s got to be killing her that The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — is so incredibly affectionate with Sel, pouring on plenty of public displays of affection everywhere they go. Not only that, he smiles SO MUCH now, clearly feeling on top of the world about his new girlfriend. His persona when he was with Bella was a little darker, and he never emoted the way he does when he’s around Selena. Moving on is hard enough, but seeing your ex so happy with another woman just makes it even tougher.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Bella will end up dating next? Will it be another singer?

