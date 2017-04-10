Turkish Airlines Crew Successfully Delivers A Precious Baby Girl Mid-Flight: Sweet Pics

Courtesy of Twitter

Talk about a little miracle! While 42,000 feet in the sky, an airlines crew sprang into action when one of their passengers unexpectedly went into labor! Moments later, the flight had a brand new little one on board! How amazing is THAT? See adorable pics of the newborn girl’s arrival here.

A fast-acting Turkish airlines cabin crew helped perform a real-life miracle on Apr. 7 when a 28-week pregnant woman on their flight went into labor! Flying from Guinea’s capital of Conakry to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Nafi Diaby was reportedly complaining of birthing pains, which is when the crew knew it needed to take action, according to NBC News.

Welcome on board Princess! Applause goes to our cabin crew! 👏🏻👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/FFPI16Jqgt — Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) April 7, 2017

“The lady was in great pain,” cabin attendant Bouthayna Inanir said, according to the Hurriyet Daily News. “And then the baby was on the seat. This was the hardest part. I had to grab the baby. I took her and give her to the mother.” Wow! Is anyone else super impressed? Pictures from the flight show the crew gathered around the new mom as she lay across a row of seats.

The airline shared the happy news via Twitter, showing pics of the flight attendants posing with the baby girl, who was named Kadiju, wrapped in what appeared to be an in-flight blanket. “Welcome on board Princess!” Turkish Airlines captioned the collage of photos, including a graphic of a plane acting as a stork to deliver a baby girl. “Applause goes to our cabin crew!”

While Nafi and Kadiju were reportedly in good health, the mother and daughter pair were taken to a hospital to be kept under observation after the Boeing 737 landed in the West African nation. On their website, Turkish Airlines states that women in their 28th week of pregnancy or later require a note from a doctor stating they are safe to fly and confirming the expected date of birth. The airline doesn’t allow women to fly if they are 36 weeks pregnant or more. Baby Kadiju was born prematurely, but we are so happy she had a successful delivery! Hats off to that Turkish Airlines crew!

