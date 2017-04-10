NationalSiblingsDay: Ashton Kutcher Gushes Over His Twin — He Taught Me To Love

This is so touching! April 10 is National Sibling Day, and Ashton Kutcher showed us the best possible way to honor your brother or sister when he gushed about his own twin while accepting an award. Watch him explain how his bro taught him how to love, here.

Ashton Kutcher, 39, was presented with the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines, Iowa, on April 8. The award is for good character and being a role model, so he spent 16 minutes talking about the people that were role models for him. The most important was his twin brother, Michael Kutcher.

“My brother was born with cerebral palsy and it taught me that loving people isn’t a choice and that people aren’t actually all created equal,” he said, becoming emotional and brimming with tears. “The Constitution lies to us. We’re not all created equal. We’re all created incredibly unequal to one another, in our capabilities and what we can do and how we think and what we see. But we all have the equal capacity to love one another, and my brother taught me that.” We’re not crying, we swear!

The touching speech is especially perfect to watch on April 10, which is National Sibling Day. Throughout the day, people shared the video all over social media to show their own family how much they mean to them. We love it!

Ashton also mentioned his lovely wife Mila Kunis, who drills good character into him daily by keeping it real. “I thought I was awesome because I got up early and helped with the kids before she woke up and I let her sleep a little bit and then she’s like, ‘Well, now you’re gonna act tired? I do it every day.’ But it was a character moment, right? Because she’s right!” he laughed. Watch the entire touching speech above!

