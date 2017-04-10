Amy Schumer Uses Sexy Bikini Pics To Shut Down Designer Who Called Her ‘Too Fat’

Image Courtesy of InStyle

Yas, girl! Amy Schumer has a zero tolerance for body shaming, and she reminded everyone of that by posting a series of gorgeous bikini shots on her Instagram story in response to designer Dana Duggan.

Amy Schumer, 35, isn’t interested in hearing what her hates have to say about her. After South Shore Swimwear designer Dana Duggan allegedly called the Snatched actress “too fat” to model the one-piece Lauren Ralph Lauren swimsuit she rocked on the cover of InStyle magazine, Amy fired back using nothing but her own confidence and body positive attitude.

“I feel great. No haters can f with my baseline,” Amy captioned her Instagram story, which she filled with pictures of her having a great time and looking fab as ever in multiple different bikinis. Including in the looks were a picture of Amy jumping in the air wearing a green tube top bikini, while another showed her sitting on her knees on a boat in a blue 2-piece. Get it, girl!

Dana’s nasty comment against Amy were allegedly left on InStyle‘s Instagram page and read: “Come on now! You could not find anyone better for this cover? Not everyone should be in a swimsuit.” Ouch. Even worse? The comment was made from the account for Dana’s swimsuit line, South Shore Swimwear, which has since gone private. The brand’s Facebook page appears to have been taken down, and their Twitter account has also been locked.

According to multiple reports, Dana even went on to defend her opinion and call Amy “a pig”. While speaking to Huffington Post, Dana said that she appreciated the “free press” she was getting from her controversial attack on Amy, adding that she was “tired” of seeing “the FAT agenda” in media. “It’s not healthy and it’s not pretty. What is wrong with featuring healthy and fit cover models?” she added. That’s way harsh, Dana.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Dana’s attack on Amy’s stunning cover shoot? Comment below, let us know!

