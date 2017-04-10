Adulting: 5 Instant Ways To Feel Like You’re Doing It Right

Courtesy of KylieJenner.com

Sometimes it feels impossible to be a ‘real adult.’ You see teenage stars like Kylie Jenner with a multi-million-dollar business and a house, and you can barely pay all of your bills and wake up on time. If you need a boost of grown-up confidence, here are 5 things you can do right now!

We’ve all heard of “adulting.” It’s the quirky term us millennials have given to doing regular grown-up tasks we have to do despite feeling so young and confused. It’s hard, I won’t sugarcoat it. There are so many things to keep track of, so many bills to pay, so many responsibilities, and so many obligations. Sometimes it feels like you’re working your ass off just to do the bare minimum to stay afloat, while your good friend Trisha is baking cookies for the office, hand-stitching wall art for her apartment, and grooming her three Pomeranians all by herself.

But you know what? You’re doing the best you can, and that’s no easy feat! If you insist on a little bit of self-validation anyway, then there are some things you can do right now to feel like you’re really going above and beyond in this whole “adulting” thing, and they won’t cost you an arm and a leg, either!

1. Get yourself a plant. You wouldn’t believe how much of a difference it makes walking into a room and seeing a little bit of nature. It can be a small indoor tree that costs under $20 at Home Depot, a beautiful pot of Hydrangeas that sits on your balcony, or even just a little cactus for your desk at work. Having a plant around will make you feel more mature for being able to keep it alive (even if keeping it alive is easy), but there are also tons of mental and physical health benefits to being around those little oxygen machines.

2. Donate to charity. It’s a thing grown-ups do. I know money may be tight, but I saw you buy that Starbucks yesterday. And today. And probably tomorrow. Try skipping your daily latte and giving that $5 to a cause you REALLY care about. Spending 30 minutes researching the charity will make you feel even closer to the cause! Nothing says “I have my life together” like a gal who gives back to the community.

3. Make a basic meal *fantastic.* Are you a Kraft mac n cheese junkie? Switch it up for a fancy, gooey, 4-cheese version. Do you have scrambled eggs for breakfast every day? Throw in some spinach, cheese, and peppers and you have a classy scramble. Or be even more daring and dump the mixture into a pie crust for a quiche. Love grilled cheese? Add some pepper jelly, figs and ricotta for the chicest sandwich of your life! I promise you’ll be more proud pulling it out of your lunchbox at work.

4. Frame some photos. I love a cute corkboard as much as the next 20-something, but there’s a certain maturity to actually framing a photo and hanging it on your wall or setting it on the mantle. You can pick up a frame (or five) at the 99 cent store for less than a dollar, and you’ll be so glad you did!

5. Start your day with a 5-minute sun salutation. You already do a weekly yoga class, but picking an easy quick salutation to do every morning before your shower or after your Cheerios will leave you feeling centered, relaxed, and put-together all day. So grown-up!

HollywoodLifers, what are your fave ways to feel like you’re got your sh*t together? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.