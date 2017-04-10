This is INSANE. 50 Cent punched a girl straight in the chest after she grabbed his hand during a show, but then immediately had security bring her on stage so she could dance for him. WTF?

50 Cent, 41, is under fire for punching a female fan directly in her chest at a concert in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, April 8, reports TMZ. Video of the incident shows 50 on stage with The Lox, also 41, when he walks over and reaches down to start shaking hands. One woman grabs a hold of 50’s hand and starts tugging, which results in him falling forward — which is when he uses his free hand to punch her.

As you can see in the video, fans are immediately shocked at what’s happened while security swarms the space between 50 and the woman. The rapper hops back on stage and after a moment asks security to bring her up as well. The woman, rocking a seriously short floral dress, gets picked up and placed on stage and thankfully seems to be okay after taking a fist to her chest bone.

Because of what happened, The Lox and 50 let the woman stay on stage for a while and a second video shows her twerking for the crowd. She seems pretty pleased to be doing just that and appears completely unfazed by the fact she was struck so hard in the chest by 50.

Neither 50 or The Lox addressed the moment on social media, but the latter did thank their fans for showing up to the concert. See his Instagram message to fans below:

Last stop on #FAIBTOUR was #Baltimore. We want to thank all our fans. If you came out during the tour, leave a comment on what city you saw the show in. A post shared by The LOX (@real_lox) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

