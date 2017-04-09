Sergio Garcia: 5 Things To Know About The 2017 Masters Champion

REX/Shutterstock

HE DID IT! After four gruesome, nail-biting days on the Augusta National Golf Course, Sergio Garcia emerged as the victor of the 2017 Masters tournament on Apr. 9. Here’s everything you need to know about the professional golfer!

1. He’s the champion of the 2017 Masters tournament!

But jeez, it was a seriously close game — and Sergio Garcia, 37, was THIS CLOSE to losing against Justin Rose. After 18 holes, both competitors were 9 under par. Sergio ended up winning on Apr. 9 with a birdie on the first extra hole in the very last minutes of the championship. Needless to say it was a nerve-wracking match!

2. This is a MAJOR first for Sergio.

You know the saying, “always a bridesmaid, never the bride?” That’s a good way to sum up Sergio’s professional golfing career. Winning the 2017 Masters is a FIRST for him, and is considered his first major title victory. Sergio frequently competes in the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

It's time to start @TheMasters and what better way to tell time, than with my new watch. Love it! Thanks @omegawatches pic.twitter.com/GEpJYxxuGn — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 6, 2017

3. He kinda’ takes forever to hit the ball.

Any sport fan will tell you that golf takes A LOT of patience, but Sergio takes it to a whole other level. The golfer has a reputation of taking forever to tee off. He spends a lot of time fidgeting with his clubs over the ball before he hits it, but hey, you gotta be precise in this game, don’t you?

4. Sorry ladies, he’s taken.

Sergio proposed to girlfriend and Golf Channel reporter Angelina Akins in January of 2017. The engaged couple currently reside in Orlando, Florida, but also divide their time in Borriol, Spain and Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Their life definitely doesn’t sound too shabby!

5. Like most men, he’s OBSESSED with cars.

Sergio certainly has a lot of toys at home — and we’re not just talking about his golf clubs. The amazing athlete owns like, a million cars, including a BMW M3, a Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class Coupe DMT, AND, he even has his own private Hawker 4000 jet. Talk about a big spender!

