Odessa Adlon: 5 Things To Know About Jaden Smith’s Rumored ‘New Girlfriend’

Odessa Adlon was spotted getting cozy on a Miami beach with Jaden Smith on Saturday, Apr. 8. We’ve gathered up everything you need to know about the new actress in Jaden’s life here!

Jaden Smith was seen on the beach in Miami, Florida with Odessa Adlon. The 18 year-old "Fallen" singer broke-up with his former flame Sarah Snyder, 21, in Dec. We've gathered up the five things you have to know about the mysterious new girl with Jaden here!

1. She’s an actress.

Odessa has just kicked off her acting career. She had a small part in the TV series Defiance in 2016, according to her IMDB page. Odessa has been gearing up for a multiple episode run on the hit show Nashville this year. She’ll be playing a character named Liv so keep an eye out for her!

2. Her mother is in show business too.

Odessa definitely got her acting gene from her mother, who The Daily Mail has identified as Pamela Adlon, 50. Pamela was in the iconic 80s movie Say Anything and continued her career in some major hit TV shows. She has been on Californication, Bob’s Burgers, Louie, and now has her own show on FX called Better Things.

3. Odessa is a fan of The Simpsons.

She showed her love for the beloved animated show while out on the beach with Jaden. Odessa sported a t-shirt, which featured the characters from the show, tucked into her hip high-waisted jeans.

4. She’s super private.

Odessa has a Twitter account, but she has kept it on private. She does not have any other social media presence so obviously likes to keep her to herself.

5. Odessa was seen displaying some major PDA with Jaden Smith.

Jaden Smith was seen with Odessa enjoying the sun and surf in Miami. The two held hands and cuddled on a beach lounge chair. Jaden split up from his girlfriend of almost two years Sarah Snyder reportedly in Dec. The news of the breakup did not get out until March so it’s unclear how long Odessa and Jaden might have been talking.

