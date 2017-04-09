Jorja Smith: 5 Things To Know About Drake’s Beautiful New Love Interest

REX/Shutterstock

Love is in the air! Following reports that Drake is ‘secretly dating’ Jorja Smith, fans are buzzing to know more about his beautiful new love interest. How and where did they meet? Is she a rapper, too? We’ve got all the juicy answers!

1. This love story has a musical beginning.

Fans of Drake, 30, may already know this, but Jorja Smith, 19, is the ONLY female vocalist on his newest album, More Life. So that should tell you a little something about their relationship. The duo have been friends for a long time, but things reportedly took a romantic turn around the time that Drizzy released his album.

2. Jorja is considered the next Amy Winehouse.

Many music lovers have compared Jorja’s sound to Amy’s. Like the late “Rehab” singer, Jorja hails from England and has a lot of soul in her tunes. Her genre is a mix of jazz, R&B, and new-wave soul. When she was just 18 years old, her EP Blue Lights was released on Soundcloud. Sorja followed up with two hit songs, “A Prince” and “Where Did I Go?”

3. I WANT MORE DETAILS ON HER AND DRAKE!

Ok, ok, calm down. We’ve got you covered! If you want to know how serious the pair are, “he hasn’t been this serious since Rihanna,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks Jorja’s the sexiest thing he‘s ever laid eyes on, but it’s her talent that really has him sprung.” So long, Jennifer Lopez!

4. Her style really is one of a kind.

If you’re looking for fashion inspiration, look no further than Jorja’s Instagram (and closet). On top of her amazing platinum blonde buzz cut, the singer rocks all the latest trends from over-sized sunglasses, vibrant red lipstick, and urban streetwear. She’s the kind of girl who can impress in both hoodies and skintight mini dresses.

5. She just finished up her ‘Sold Out’ tour!

The British bombshell was touring around the United Kingdom in the month of July. She hasn’t quite hit the international market yet, but maybe Drake can help out with that! Now that Jorja is less busy with her music, it’s the perfect time for her romance with the “Portland” rapper to develop!

HollywoodLifers, have you ever heard Jorja's music before? Do you like her with Drake?

