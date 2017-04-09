Passover 2017: When, How Long & Everything Else You Need To Know

REX/Shutterstock

Happy Passover for all our Jewish readers! The holiday begins on Monday evening on Apr. 10 so we’ve gathered everything you need to know about one of the most important holidays on the Hebrew calendar here!

Passover, also known as the Feast of Unleavened Bread begins for people of the Jewish faith on Monday, Apr. 10 at sundown. The holiday falls on different days every and is full of tradition dating back centuries! We’ve gathered up everything you need to know about the holiday known as “Pesach” in the Hebrew language here!

When does Passover fall this year?

Passover is seven to eight nights long and the dates vary slightly every year. This year, the feast falls on Apr. 10 at sundown and ends on the 18th at sundown.

What is Passover and why is it celebrated?

Passover commemorates the Jewish people’s departure from Egypt after years of slavery. The story of Passover is told in the books of Exodus, Numbers and Deuteronomy in both the Hebrew Bible. The Israelites were guided out of Egypt by the prophet Moses, who would later give them the Ten Commandments.

How do people celebrate Passover?

The feast of Passover takes place over several days, but the first two night are celebrated as the Seder. They retell the story of the Passover from a text called the “Haggadah.” A special part of the evening is the blessing of the Passover meal and the breaking of the matzo, or unleavened bread. In some traditions, children get to search for the afikomen, which is a hidden piece of matzo. The child that finds it wins a prize.

What is the Passover meal?

The food eaten at Passover references parts of the story. People eat bitter herbs, a lamb shank-bone and a mixture of fruit, fish patties, chicken soup with matzo balls, nuts and wine. Part of the Passover tradition, dictates that you cannot eat leavened or risen bread during the course of the holiday so there is unleavened bread, also called matzo. Technically, there shouldn’t be any leavened grain in the house at all!

HollywoodLifers, will you be celebrating Passover? Tell us your traditions in the comments below!