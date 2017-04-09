Tiny Shows Off Underwear In Sexy Lace Ensemble — Making T.I. Jealous?

Courtesy of Instagram

WOW! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris definitely showed T.I. what he’s been missing when she danced her booty off in a club with her girls on April 8! Tiny wore the most scandalous outfit we’ve ever seen her in and she danced the night away! Watch the footage, here!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, is a wild card and she showed it on April 8! The sexy star danced the night away in a black jumpsuit in a Nashville club with friends and she’s never looked better! WATCH THE FOOTAGE, HERE!

While we couldn’t stop staring at the stunning celeb, we had to wonder what her estranged hubby, T.I., 36, was thinking! Like HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, Tiny called off her split with T.I. on March 15, because she was ready to reconcile with her longtime man for the sake of her family. But, this video of her partying it up has a lot of fans questioning her intentions with T.I.!

But, there’s no need to worry about T.I. and Tiny’s up and down relationship. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that “they’ve both worked incredibly hard to put their marriage on the right track and TIP’s not even trying to have Tiny remotely thinking he’s up to no good.” In fact, T.I.’s been pulling out all of the stops to make sure that Tiny knows that he’s ready to change to make their love grow stronger!

Tiny originally filed for divorce from T.I. in Dec. 2016. But, it looks like T.I. pulled out all of the stops to save their marriage, because we learned that “he promised her that his heart and man parts belong only to her.”But, not too long ago, he was accused of having a mistress by the name of Bernice Burgos. However, Burgos clapped back at the side piece rumors and denied that they had any involvement in a lengthy Snapchat video on March 27. However, that’s all apparently water under the bridge now.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny and T.I. will have a happily ever after?

