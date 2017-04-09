‘The Arrangement’: What Trouble Will Bad Girl Anika Cause Next? — Exclusive Interview

‘The Arrangement’ on E! is our new Sunday night obsession. We got the chance to chat with resident troublemaker Anika — played to perfection by Courtney Paige — and you won’t believe what she revealed!

Raise your hand if you’re as caught up in The Arrangement as we are! We can’t wait to see if Kyle West and Megan will actually be able to make things work. But, as much as we love the relationship between these two, we’re even more fascinated by the oh so naughty Anika. We were super psyched to grill Courtney Paige on what it’s like playing the show’s villain.

Courtney, 28, revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com that The Arrangement is about to get super dark. “There are a lot of surprises coming, the rest of the series gets very dark and mysterious. It’s going to take a turn that the audience won’t suspect at all. Deann and Anika are going to give everyone a surprise.”

She also dished on why she was terrified to play Anika. “I was over the moon excited and terrified at the same time. Essentially Anika is a villain, and best way to play a villain is to come from a place of love. To get into character I had to think backwards of what I would do because Anika and I are so opposite. I listened to a lot of dark music and I channeled a lot of people that I won’t mention.”

As challenging as it is to play such a nefarious character, Courtney says she wouldn’t have it any other way. “I love playing Anika, she is such an onion, she has so many layers and fingers crossed it goes to season 2 and if I’m in season 2, there’s so much more about her to discover. She’s a very fun character to play. And I do feel for her, she’s really just protecting herself. It’s a dog eat dog world in Hollywood and she has no one on her side.”

We totally agree with Courtney, we don’t think Anika is all bad. And we can’t wait to see what she does next.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see what kind of dark surprises The Arrangement has in store for us? Let us know!

