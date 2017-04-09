Courtesy of Instagram

Stephen Belafonte shared his plans to fight for custody of his kids and called them ‘the only things that matter to me.’ See what he said about his intense divorce with Mel B in his Apr. 8 interview with ‘The Mirror’ here!

The nasty divorce battle between Stephen Belafonte and Mel B, 41, raged on. The 41 year-old spoke with U.K. paper The Mirror on Apr. 8 and revealed his plans to fight the former Spice Girl for custody of their children. “They are the only things that matter to me,” he said.

Stephen refused to give his account of what happened between himself and Mel. She has accused him of abuse and filed a restraining order against him. He has also lost temporary custody of their daughter Madison, 5. “I’m going to have to get off the phone because family court frowns on that. It is in the hands of my lawyers,” he told the paper. “Someone’s set me up to look like a bad guy.”

Stephen’s lawyers gave a statement and explained they intend to defend him. They also criticized Mel for accusing Stephen in such a public manner. “In due course, Mr Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies,” his lawyers said.

“It’s a shame that Ms. Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter,” the statement continued. “When the degree to which Ms. Brown has gone to create a false depiction of her marriage to Mr. Belafonte is uncovered, real victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse will be understandably offended, angry and upset.” Stephen’s lawyers predicted that he will win back custody of his daughters. “Mr. Belafonte is confident that the truth will come out when he has his day in court, at which time he looks forward to being reunited with his children. What matters most to Mr. Belafonte is the safety and well-being of his daughters and step-daughters.”

