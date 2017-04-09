Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski & More Sexy Celebs Who’ve Wowed In Racy Lingerie

Courtesy of Instagram

Ooh la la! These ladies know how to work it wearing almost nothing at all! Celebs like Bella Hadid, Ariel Winter, and the Kardashians love strutting around in their lingerie so we’ve rounded up their sexiest photos!

If anyone knows how to wow in lingerie, it’s Emily Ratajkowski! The stunning 25 year-old model posted on Apr. 7 another gorgeous photo of herself in some lacy undergarments from her DKNY shoot. We gathered up some of the sexiest lingerie pictures from our favorite stars like Lady Gaga, 31, Kylie Jenner, 19, and more.

Outtake (dkny) A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 7, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Bella Hadid, 21, brought the lingerie trend to the city streets in a sheer black top under her leather jacket. She offered a peak at her lacy black bra, which gave her outfit just the right amount of sexiness, which we loved. Khloe Kardashian, 32, showed off her sultry side in a white lace bodysuit that showed off her blonde hair and bright red lips. The white bodysuit must be a popular look, because Emily shared her own mirror selfie rocking one too!

Lady Gaga has totally embraced her body and posted a great photo of herself having a ball in some sparkly lingerie. She even responded to the backlash over her outfit at her Super Bowl 51 halftime show. “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions,” she wrote on her Instagram. You go, girl! You should feel sexy and powerful in lingerie at any size or shape!

HollywoodLifers, which star in lingerie is your favorite?

