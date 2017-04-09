‘SNL’ Mocks Trump Voters Who Stick With Him After Taking Away Homes & Healthcare

Courtesy of NBC

Say what you will about Donald Trump, but that guy has serious die-hard fans. On ‘SNL,’ the cast mocked voters who still choose to side with their President even after he took away their homes and healthcare. Watch below!

Is there anything Donald Trump, 70, can do at this point that will turn his voters against him? Probably not. In this hilarious and much-too-on-the-nose Saturday Night Live sketch, the President, played by Alec Baldwin once again, addresses his voters in a town hall meeting. The locals try and convey their problems to Trump, but the only solution he offers is to take away their homes and healthcare.

“Like I was saying sir, my wife stays because of the federal rehab program,” explained one resident, to which the President replied, “Well, don’t worry about that because we’re going to get rid of it. Chucking it! CHUCKED! Now she can live wherever she wants to, does that make you feel better?” Instead of getting outraged by Trump’s lack of sensitivity, the resident says, “You’re my president! I voted for you!”

It seems like Trump can do no wrong in the eyes of his fans. Another issue that was brought up during SNL‘s cold open was the airstrikes on Syria that occurred on April 6th. During that same town hall meeting, voters tried to resolve their issues by asking for Trump’s advice, but the only thing he was interested in was bragging about bombing Syria — WITHOUT congressional approval.

The biggest shock of the night, however, was the fact that host Louis CK didn’t mention Trump AT ALL, when just a few days ago he called him a “lying sack of sh*t” on Stephen Colbert‘s late-night talk show. Instead, the host told jokes about his start as a stand-up comedian, which including staying in crappy motels and eating garbage food on the road.

HollywoodLifers, do you think voters should turn against Trump after taking away their homes and healthcare?

