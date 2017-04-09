Beck Bennett ‘Directs’ Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad & Gets Warned That It Will Be A Fail

Courtesy of NBC

The Pepsi controversy involving Kendall Jenner is FAR from over! Watch how a commercial director, played by Beck Bennett, gets immediately shot down when he pitches the commercial idea to his friends and co-workers.

Maybe Beck Bennett, 32, should go back to the drawing board on this one. In this Saturday Night Live sketch, the comedian plays a commercial director who has the brilliant idea to use Pepsi to end world violence. Driven with excitement and passion, Beck calls up his friends and co-workers to tell them about his idea. But unfortunately, it isn’t well received by ANYONE. Everyone begs him to kill the idea before he makes a huge mistake.

“Hey! Sorry I can’t super talk right now, I’m on the set of this huge Pepsi commercial I’m doing…” #SNL pic.twitter.com/5Od8W3khYO — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2017

Sound familiar? That’s because Kendall Jenner, 21, did that same thing just a few days ago. In case you missed it, the model is in the middle of a gig when a peaceful protest erupts on the streets. The energy is so contagious that she can’t help but join in. She walks through the crowd carrying a Pepsi, and eventually brings one to a police officer in hopes to bring peace to the world.

The commercial immediately sparked outrage online. Fans could not believe that a soda was being used as the solution to world violence. In response, poor Kendall jetted off to Paris to hide out for a few days. She completely stayed off social media, but eventually had to return home to Los Angeles where she was hounded by photographers at LAX airport. You could tell from her body language that she was clearly shaken up, as she hid behind sunglasses and covered her face with her hand.

