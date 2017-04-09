Sergio Garcia Wins The Masters: Triumphs In Tournament After Epic Finish

REX/Shutterstock

What a finish! The Masters final day always brings about plenty of surprises, and it came down to the wire with Sergio Garcia winning the tournament and getting the coveted green jacket. We’ve got more on his incredible victory.

Wow! The final day of The Masters always brings plenty of surprises and boy did we get them in spades as golfing’s finest fought for the coveted title. It’s the gem of golf’s Grand Slam and Augusta National is such a tough course, testing players ability like no other 18 holes can. Ultimately it was Sergio Garcia, 37, who wore the green jacket after a sudden-death round against Justin Rose, 36. It all came down to this final play — Justin bogeyed the extra hole, and Sergio birdied it to win. Both players were 9 under par through 18 holes, but Sergio won the tournament with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

All of the players in the field had a much better chance of success after the world’s top ranked golfer Dustin Johnson, 32, suffered a freak accident on the eve of the tournament. He’s been having the best play of his career and was expected to win his first Masters until he slipped and fell down a flight of stairs at his rented Augusta, GA home Apr. 5. The back injury he sustained forced him to heartbreakingly withdraw from the tournament.

There was still plenty of drama to unfold as other players had journeys of their own where they wanted to win so badly. Phil Mickelson, 46, was going for his fourth career Masters victory, while hotshot Rory McIlroy, 27, was hoping to nab his first the green jacket. Jordan Speith, 23, was looking for redemption, as the 2015 champion blew a chance at winning back to back Masters on the 50th anniversary of Jack Nicklaus‘ amazing achievement. He was looking good in 2016 at one under under until the 12th hole, when the unthinkable happened. He ended up double bogeying, paving the way for Danny Willett, 29 to take home his first major.

