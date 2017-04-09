Selena Gomez & ’13 Reasons Why’ Stars Get Matching Tattoos — See Pic

Courtesy of Snapchat

Selena Gomez only needed one reason to get a matching tattoo with her friends — and that’s to celebrate the success of her hit series, ’13 Reasons Why.’ Of course the producer documented the whole thing on Snapchat, so read on to see what she got!

Selena Gomez, 24, has a growing collection of tattoos! The singer added an eighth piece on April 9 with her friends that documents a very monumental chapter in her life. To commemorate 13 Reasons Why, Selena, along with two of her show’s cast members, got two tiny dots near her wrist bone. The semicolons are symbol for mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Actors Tommy Dorfman and Alisha Boe also flaunted their pieces on Snapchat today.

13 Reasons Why is a project that’s very near and dear to the singer’s heart, so why shouldn’t she get a permanent reminder of that? The show has been well received by not only fans, but famous celebrities as well. Perrie Edwards couldn’t help but gush over it via Twitter, calling it a piece of work that all high school students need to see. Keep in mind though that 13 Reasons Why isn’t like any other show Selena has been a part of — it’s dark, and focuses on teen suicide and bullying. Even Perrie thought the series was “massively disturbing.”

Soooo…what about a second season, is that potentially in the works? Unfortunately no one knows — not even the first-time producer herself. “We don’t know what is going to go beyond it, but we know there are so many stories that lie beneath each character,” explained Selena in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s why it became a series in the first place. So we’ll see.” GOSH, CAN SHE STOP TEASING US?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Selena’s latest tattoo? Love or loathe?

