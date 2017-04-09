Russell Westbrook Breaks NBA Triple-Double Season Record With Magic Number 42

REX/Shutterstock

Superstar! OKC Thunder great Russell Westbrook put his name in the history books Apr. 9 with his 42nd triple-double of the season against the Denver Nuggets. We’ve got more on his amazing new NBA record, right here.

What a rock star! Russell Westbrook, 28, has been tallying up so many triple-doubles throughout the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2016-2017 NBA season and he had just three games left to break the all-time season record. He sealed the deal Apr. 9 against the Denver Nuggets when he scored magic number 42, after tying 1960’s legend Oscar Robinson‘s longstanding record of 41 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Apr. 4.

Russell Westbrook officially breaks Big O’s record and takes #hist0ry to new heights! pic.twitter.com/lzzQBaGXsC — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 9, 2017

The 28-year-old’s amazing achievement came on the road in Denver, and the fans there were were wildly cheering for Russell to break the record. He’s only the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double over the course of a season, which he achieved Apr. 7 against the Phoenix Suns. That put him right behind Oscar’s accomplishment from 55 years ago. For those not in the know, a triple-double is when a player scores a double-digit total in three of five statistical categories (points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals) over the course of a single game, so Russell has truly been playing out of his mind this season.

Russell came SO CLOSE to breaking the record Suns, where he fell just two assists short of getting the record. The same thing happened Apr. 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies where he put up a monster 45 points.He was just one rebound shy of a triple-double, yet he continued to make his case for league MVP. He hit a three-pointer with seconds left to push the Thunder ahead of the Grizzlies 103-100. It’s clutch plays like that which show how valuable he is.

Oscar’s career record 181 triple-doubles has never been approached, but Russell might be the first player in the NBA to give it a legitimate shot. He’s young enough that he’s got plenty of years left in the tank to be playing hoops and shows no signs of slowing down. The Thunder star has almost single handedly lifted the team back into playoff territory after Kevin Durant, 28, shockingly bailed on the team in the off-season to play for the Golden State Warriors. The stats prove how valuable he is, as the team is 32-9 in games where Russell notches up a triple-double. He’s made a such a solid case for league MVP with his new record and the fact that he’s leading the NBA in scoring.

HollywoodLifers, share your excitement about Russell’s record breaking achievement in our comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.