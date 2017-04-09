‘Homeland’ Finale Recap: [SPOILER] Dies In Vicious Attack

Everything finally comes together in the season 6 finale of ‘Homeland,’ but one character does not survive the attack on president-elect Keane. Plus, Carrie is betrayed by someone she thought she could trust the most.

Carrie’s sent into a panic when she finds out General Jamie McClendon is the man called in as reinforcement to brief president-elect Keane — after all, he’s the same man who’s been working out of the house where the explosion happened. Carrie and Quinn head to the president-elect’s hotel to express their concern to Keane’s Chief of Staff. That exact problem can’t be dealt with immediately, though, as the group is warned of the threat of another bomb in the area and must evacuate the hotel.

Carrie tries to call Quinn, but Dar Adal has the phone, and tells her the bomb threat is a ruse — the hotel has been vetted and the plan is to get Keane out on the streets, where the real explosion will happen. He tells her Quinn has been set up to take the fall for killing the president-elect, and just as Carrie stops Keane’s car from leaving the garage, the bomb explodes. McClendon tells his men to “make sure” Keane was in one of the cars hit by the bomb, and catches Quinn on a security camera walking into the garage after the explosion. As Carrie and Keane take cover, McClendon’s men kill their guard, and the hunt is on as the women try to escape.

Luckily, Quinn comes to the rescue and manages to escape with the women in an SUV as shots are fired at them. McClendon urges his men to “take out” Quinn because he tried (read: was set up) to kill the president-elect. Dozens of shots are fired at the windshield, and Quinn is hit with multiple bullets as he drives Carrie and Keane away. Tragically, it’s really the end for Quinn this time — he crashes the car and hunches over. “Is he dead?” Keane wonders, and all Carrie can do is respond, “Yes,” while looking on in shock.

Six weeks later, Keane is officially president — much to O’Keefe’s dismay. Carrie has become a liaison for the intelligence department in finding out how far the conspiracy against Keane went. She’s offered a bigger position, though, as Keane gives her the chance to become Senior Adviser to the President. However, she first has to consult with Frannie’s counselor before moving to D.C. full time.

After weeks of trying to see Dal Adar, who’s locked up in jail, Saul finally pays his old friend a visit. Dal says he never intended for things to turn so dark, and admits he lost control of what he set in motion. The whole time, it was General McClendon pulling the strings. Still, Dar says he feels like there’s something “off,” “dangerous” and “distinctly un-American” about the president, though.

Meanwhile, Carrie passes her home report with Frannie’s counselor with “flying colors, and is assured that her custody case with Frannie won’t be affected if she takes the job in Washington. She finally gets around to cleaning out Quinn’s things in the basement, and finds an envelope of his personal photos — for the first time, she finally breaks down in tears over losing Quinn when she sees a picture of herself is included in the batch.

The moment barely lasts, though– Saul FaceTimes Carrie as he’s being arrested in Washington. It turns out, arrests are being made in various branches of government in connection to the assassination attempt on Keane. Saul begs Carrie to talk to the president and fix this. She’s convinced she was used by the government for a “political house-cleaning,” which she’s adamant Keane would not approve of. However, when she goes to discuss matters with the president, Keane won’t even allow her in the office. Carrie is carried off screaming for the president to “put a stop” to all the innocent people being arrested, but Keane is unaffected — she casually sips her drink and gets back to work…and Carrie finally gives up. Now, Keane has turned on her, Quinn is dead and Saul has been arrested, leaving Carrie to fend for herself once again as we approach the seventh season.

