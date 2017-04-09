PGA Masters Final Live Stream: Watch The Epic Finish Of The Tournament

REX/Shutterstock

After three days of play on one of golf’s most challenging courses, the PGA Masters rolls into its final day Apr. 9. We’ve got your way to watch all of the action via live stream as the last round goes down starting at 2pm EST.

It’s been quite a battle to get down the final round of play in the 81st Masters, and now the big day is finally here. The leader board has seen plenty of changes over he last three days, and it always comes down to the final 18 holes of the tournament to determine who gets to don the coveted green jacket. Scroll down for the live stream details on how to watch the epic action online.

We’re sure there will be plenty of fairway drama like there was in 2016. Jordan Speith, 23, was in perfect shape to become the first back-to-back champ on the 50th anniversary of the great Jack Nicklaus achieving that accomplishment. He was ahead by one until he imploded on the 12th hole with a quadruple bogey. That paved the way for Danny Willett, 29, to win his first major after a day of flawless play.

While the first round of play on Apr. 6 was hampered by high winds and rain creating treacherous conditions, it’s been blue skies and sun ever since, which is good news for the players. Augusta National is one of the trickiest courses in golf, so they need all the advantages they can get.

Before The Masters began, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the best player in the world Dustin Johnson , 32, would be taking home his first green jacket. Then the unthinkable happened when in a freak accident he fell down a flight of stairs at his rented home in Augusta, GA on the eve of the tournament. Dustin injured his back and was forced to heartbreakingly withdraw. That left a wide open field to compete to be champion of the PGA’s gem.

