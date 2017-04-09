‘Once Upon A Time’ Recap: Emma’s Attempt To Get Hook Back Goes Horribly Wrong

Emma must work with Gideon and destroy the Black Fairy before she can get Hook back. Will Gideon make good on his deal? Read our live blog of the April 9 episode of ‘Once Upon A Time’ now!

The Black Fairy stole Gideon from the Blue Fairy 28 years ago and ruined his life. She kept him and other children in dungeons. Despite her attempt to keep Belle’s book to Gideon from him, he found it and read it in secret. Unfortunately, she finds the book. He knows Belle is his real mother and believes he’ll become a hero one day. She gives him the chance to be a hero, but his fear of her prevents him from doing so. Poor little fella.

Back in Storybrooke, Gideon promises to bring Hook back as soon as Emma helps him destroy the Black Fairy. There’s no way around it. He’s the only one who can bring him back. Emma has had enough of Gideon trying to bully her into submission. She uses her magic to throw him against the wall and punches him. Badass Emma is my favorite Emma.

But Gideon’s not afraid of Emma or anyone. He was raised by the Black Fairy. He lived in fear for his entire childhood, so nothing scares him now. He truly believes he’s not the bad guy. He’s just misunderstood.

Emma and Snow go to Rumple to figure what to do net. They find out the Black Fairy is Rumple’s mother. She punished Gideon to get back at Rumple. She’s currently in another realm and has never been able to break free from the realm for good. Apparently, all the darkness was born out of the Black Fairy’s twisted soul. Great, she’s a monster.

The Lost Boys Are Found

Meanwhile, Regina’s working on breaking Snow and Charming’s sleeping curse. Henry stops by to help out. Out of nowhere, Henry’s eyes get glassy and he starts scribbling symbols. When he wakes up, they go to the only other person they believe can help: Isaac. The former Author says he’ll help if he’s let out of his cell, gets a new sports car to drive back to New York, and Hamilton tickets. He reveals that Henry’s Author powers are taking over and the trances will become more frequent and more intense if he doesn’t get it under control.

Emma knows in her heart that Gideon is not all bad. She agrees to work with Gideon, but needs to trust him a little bit. She asks him to hand over the sword and he does. They go to the Apprentice’s place and they realize the Black Fairy has figured out what they’re trying to do. She sends a giant spider to warn them, but also to kill them. The Black Fairy is a SAVAGE.

Hook goes looking for a magic bean to try and get the heck out of this realm and back to Emma. He’s willing to risk the Jolly Roger to do so and goes toe-to-toe with another pirate in a poker game. He loses, and the pirate is ready to get his hands on the Jolly Roger. As we all know, Hook doesn’t have the Jolly Roger. Hook persuades the guy to give him the Magic Bean, but the other pirate is coming along for the ride. They don’t get back to Storybrooke. They end up in Neverland and face-to-face with the Lost Boys! They run from them, but the pirate betrays him and takes the only boat.

The Final Chapter

Gideon has always been doing the Black Fairy’s dirty work, even as he got older. He goes to find a traitor in the mines and comes across Roger! He wants Gideon to help him defeat the Black Fairy. This is Gideon’s big chance to be a hero. The Black Fairy figures out what they’re planning, and she kills Roger right in front of Gideon and doesn’t even blink. He swears to the Black Fairy he’ll find the savior and come back to destroy her. But she rips his heart out, making him under her control. She commands him to find the savior, kill her, and free her from this realm.

In Storybrooke, Gideon and Emma are trapped in the house. Gideon reveals his semi-true colors right in front of Emma. The spider is his little pet. He still wants to kill her — under the Black Fairy’s orders — and open the portal to the realm to fetch the Black Fairy. He leaves Emma to fight for her life. The spider cocoons Emma in its web, suffocating her. She passes out and is just about to become the spider’s dinner when Rumple saves her.

Because she doesn’t know the whole story, Emma thinks Gideon is too far gone to be saved. Rumple and Belle refuse to give up. The fight to save Gideon and all of Storybrooke is just beginning. The Black Fairy has found her way to Storybrooke!

The episode ends with Regina and Henry sending Isaac off. He advises Henry to look at the back of the storybook — the final chapter. It’s blank. Henry asks what happens at the end of the book. “The savior fights the final battle,” he says. “And trust me, no one wants to be around to see that.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s episode? Let us know!