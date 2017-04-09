SplashNews

Is there room for one more in this ‘Suicide Squad?’ Four months after marrying Tom Ackerley in a romantic Australian ceremony, Margot Robbie is ‘expecting her first child,’ according to a new report. Read all about the actress’ reported pregnancy, here!

Congratulations are in order for Margot Robbie, 26, and husband Tom Ackerley, who are reportedly expecting their first child! “It’s so exciting — although she’s not really showing yet, so not many people have cottoned onto the news,” a source explained to NW magazine on April 9, noting that the Suicide Squad actress may have been pregnant at her wedding that took place in December. “Given how far along we think she is, there’s definitely a chance she was [pregnant] at the wedding. We’re expecting an announcement any day now.”

Life is like a fairytale for Margot and Tom right now! The couple, who tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Bryon Bay, Australia, seemed to have enjoyed their honeymoon on a breathtaking beach just one month after their wedding. As for the blonde bombshell’s wedding ring, it’s ALMOST too stunning for words. The diamond rock is simple, but elegant. The gem is in the shape of a pear, that rests on one diamond-encrusted band. The bride wore a gorgeous dress designed by Oscar de la Renta, and it was reported that she and Tom wrote their own vows. How romantic!

Going back to Margot’s reported pregnancy, there were rumors already swirling back in January that she had a bun in the oven. Sooo…if this is the second time we’re hearing of it, there’s a good chance that the buzz is true! “A pregnancy wouldn’t come as a complete surprise,” an insider revealed to Star magazine. “It’s no secret that Margot always wanted to be a young mom with three or four kids running afoot — it’s just that no one thought it would happen so quickly.” If Margot really is pregnant, we couldn’t be happier for her!

