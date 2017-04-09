Kylie Jenner’s Wild Night Out: ‘Every Guy Was Hitting On Her’ — But She Still ‘Misses’ Tyga

Kylie Jenner is a hot commodity! The reality star turned heads while partying in a skin-tight cowgirl outfit on April 7, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that ‘every guy was hitting on her.’ Even though she was the belle of the ball, she still ‘misses’ Tyga!

Kylie Jenner, 19, knows how to turn up! The reality star sent hearts racing while rocking a red-hot “space kowgirl” outfit on April 7, enjoying her girls night to the fullest. It’s been rumored that she’s split with her longtime beau Tyga, 27, but that doesn’t mean she’s exactly single and ready to mingle. “Kylie had a blast at Simi and Haze‘s birthday party, but she kind of wound up with an emotional hangover the next day,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Every guy in the place was hitting on her, telling her how gorgeous and sexy she is.” Ooh la la!

Kylie had attended the 24th birthday party of twins Sama and Haya Khadra, better known by their nicknames. The party’s theme was “Galactic Rodeo,” and Kylie definitely went all out for the occasion. However, noticeably absent was Tyga, who was spotted at another party for rapper Belly one day prior, with Amber Rose, Drake and more A-list celebs. “She stayed out super late, but in the morning she missed Tyga,” our source added. “Her sisters are telling her that’s normal and it’s just going to take time. They don’t want her to stay on this roller coaster forever.”

Kylie and Tyga have not been spotted together since mid-March, causing many to believe they split. T-Raww has reportedly moved into his own mansion in the Hollywood Hills after being kicked out by the reality star. However, she has still been sharing videos of herself jamming out to his new music, and she also liked a couple of Instagram pics of himself that he posted on April 7.

The makeup maven has been remaining positive and she recently took Rio Americano High School’s junior prom to another level. She surprisingly showed up as the date of lucky student named Albert Ochoa on April 8. Kylie showed up with her best friend Jordyn Woods and the crowd of students literally went crazy from the moment she walked in the door all glammed up!

