Kylie Jenner Makes A High School Junior’s Dreams Come True By Going As His Prom Date

Kylie Jenner totally took Rio Americano High School’s junior prom to the next level. The 19 year-old star showed up as the date of lucky student Albert Ochoa. The event was held on Saturday, Apr. 8 at Tsakopoulos Library Galleria. Kylie showed up with her best friend Jordyn Woods and the crowd of students totally lost it when they walked in.

Kylie Jenner really just came to rio prom. pic.twitter.com/sZQflHt62B — Sam Adams (@sam_adams_10) April 9, 2017

proud to say that's my brother 😇 pic.twitter.com/zeKj9gf8gF — $el (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

Kylie and Jordyn showed off their dresses in a sexy Snapchat before they arrived to the prom. The girls sat on a private jet. Kylie looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder mocha gown with a super high slit and Jordyn stunned in red. Both ladies wore matching white corsages. The students at the prom were obviously in shock when Kylie arrived. Albert’s sister was beyond surprised. “TELL ME WHY MY BOTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT,” she tweeted. She shared photos and videos on her Twitter. She even joked, “Zac Efron as my prom date next?”

TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT !!!!!!! — $el (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

Zach Effron as my prom date next ??? pic.twitter.com/fF0NgcA170 — $el (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

OK WHEN KYLIE JENNER AND JORDYN WOODS JUST SHOWED UP AT OUR PROM — Natalia Lazo (@NataliaLaz0) April 9, 2017

Albert and his friends have not been the only ones in awe of Kylie. Teen sisters Iliana Eve, 14, and DJ Hannahbella, 16, debuted their track called “Kylie’s Daddy” that featured 22 Savage and was all about the KUWTK star. “I love me some Kylie, I’m not gonna lie,” the girls sang, “She makes me reconsider liking guys. I’m only 14, but I steal my boys caddy. I’m a young savage AKA Kylie’s daddy.” 22 Savage rapped during the song, “I’m 22 Savage, and I love me some Kylie,” he raps. “I love me some Kylie like that white girl like Miley. Tyga fall back, cause I’m finna be her Daddy. I’m a young savage, AKA Kylie’s daddy… Should I call her Mrs. Savage? Her booty’s so big it make a n– wanna grab it. If she was mine I’d probably get her name tatted.” Look out, Tyga!

