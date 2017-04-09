Kristen Stewart’s Transformation: From Awkward ‘Twilight’ Star To Total Badass

REX/Shutterstock

With a film career already spanning 17 years, Kristen Stewart has literally grown up right in front of our eyes. In honor of her 27th birthday, look back at the actress’ drastic transformation from a child star to ‘Twilight’ teen and, now, a grown woman who has finally found her true self.

Can you believe that Jodie Foster’s young, pre-teen daughter in Panic Room is the Kristen Stewart, 27, we know today?! In the last two years, K. Stew has really come into her own, and after coming out and going public with her recent relationships, she’s also drastically changed her look. Check it out in the gallery above!

Kristen’s breakout role was in 2002’s Panic Room, and she’s been working consistently ever since. Of course, she really blew up when she was cast as Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise, which ran from 2008 until 2012. As a teenager and woman in her young 20s during this time, Kristen was incredibly awkward and uncomfortable in the public eye, especially since there was SO much publicity around her relationship with co-star Robert Pattinson.

The pair broke up in 2013, a few months after the final Twilight movie premiered. By the beginning of 2015, there was speculation that she was dating her friend, Alicia Cargile, when the two were spotted holding hands. Kristen refused to discuss her sexuality at this point, but when she started seeing Soko in 2016, they made no secret of the fact that they were in a full-on relationship.

After that, she finally started talking publicly about her sexuality and romances, and it seemed like a weight was lifted off her shoulder — she’s been so much more comfortable in public ever since. Meanwhile, as all these changes have gone on in her career and personal life, she’s also changed her style, hair color (she’s now rockin’ a shaved blonde look) and more, through the years. You can see the transformation in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, can you believe how much Kristen has changed over the years?! Which K. Stew era is your fave?

