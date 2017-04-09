Courtesy of InstagramCosmo/Protein World

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian love working out. They’re always on Snapchat showing off their intense workouts, and their bodies as a result are amazing. But who gives you body confidence goals? Decide and vote now!

Kourtney, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, are rocking their best bodies these days, and that’s thanks to their dedication to an amazing fitness routine. Every day, these girls are up early with their trainer Don-A-Matrix doing tough workouts that have transformed their bodies. Even with their business, website, KUWTK, kids, and boyfriends, they don’t quit. Their effort has paid off because their bodies are DYNAMITE!

Kourtney is in the best shape of her life and loves to show off her toned physique in bikinis and revealing outfits. Remember, she’s had three kids! No wonder Scott Disick, 33, and Justin Bieber, 23, can’t resist her! She’s a total MILF. Her body = GOALS!

It’s never easy getting out of bed and going to workout, but Kourtney has some tips to stay motivated. She revealed on her website that working out with friends or her sisters, getting her hands on new workout gear, and channeling her inner coach helps her hit the gym on the regular.

Khloe is also a workout queen, and her bod is the epitome of GOALS. Like Kourtney, Khloe’s body has completely transformed after working out nonstop. She’s gone from a size 12 to a size 4 by hitting the gym and eliminating dairy from her diet. For years, Khloe struggled with her weight and haters made her feel embarrassed and ashamed. She definitely got the last laugh. Khloe has never looked better.

Both Kourtney and Khloe’s bodies are absolutely fabulous. Together, they’ve lost 40 pounds! Their dedication to fitness is so inspiring. Stay fierce and stay motivated, Kourt and Khlo! Vote for your fave Kardashian fitness queen now!

HollywoodLifers, who is the ultimate workout queen — Khloe or Kourtney? Let us know!

