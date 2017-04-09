Kim Kardashian Freaks Out & Sobs Over Kanye West’s Breakdown: You’re Scaring Me

Kim Kardashian is just starting to ease back into the public eye in the April 9 episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ when she gets some terrifying news about her husband Kanye West. Will we finally learn what went down when he had that ‘breakdown’ last fall?

At Kanye West‘s concert at The Forum on Nov 1, 2016, Kim Kardashian, 35, admits she has anxiety about being in crowds since the robbery, and she disappears backstage to have a moment to herself while the show is still going on.

Kendall Jenner, 21, celebrates her 21st birthday at Catch, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, feels weird that Caitlyn Jenner, 67, is there. “Cait hurt a lot of people. She hurt her children and devastated my mom,” Khloe says in a confessional. “I’m always going to be team Kris Jenner,” she admits. Cait asks about her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 25, but Khloe holds back on the details. It’s sooo awkward!

The Angel Ball is happening in NYC, and it’s super important to the fam because it honors their late father Robert Kardashian, but Kim isn’t sure she wants to go. “I’ll see how I feel,” she shrugs. Scott Disick, 33, and her friends tell her she needs to start getting out of the house, but she says she still feels overwhelmed.

It’s Kris’ birthday, but Kim stays home because she’s still not feeling up to going out in public. While everyone’s dinner, Rob Kardashian, 29, calls to tell them that Blac Chyna‘s water broke and she’s going into labor. It’s go time! The fam rushes to the hospital to meet Dream Kardashian, and they all take turns holding the baby.

Meanwhile, Khloe thinks it’s odd that Kourtney and Scott are going to Mexico with the kids together. “Cabo is romantic — this seems like an intimate vacation,” Khloe declares. “They’re literally inseparable!” Adds Kim: “It fully seems like they’re back together.” Hmm!

Khloe and Caitlyn have a heart-to-heart, and Khloe admits that she was hurt by having to lose her father when Bruce transitioned. They agree to work at their relationship. “I’m about life, family, and love,” Khloe tells her. “I’m excited to see where [you] and I take things.” Aww.

Scott and Kourtney return from Mexico, and though nothing happened between them, Scott still hints that he’s trying to win Kourt back (watch the clip above for more). “I just hope that one day, she understands I would never want to be with anybody but her,” Scott says. Yeah, we’ve heard all of this before…

The next day, Kim reveals that Kanye walked off stage in Sacramento after performing a few songs. “I feel really bad for the people who missed out on that show,” she says. Khloe tells her that Kanye is working too much, and Kim agrees. She says that Kanye is canceling a bunch of shows — 21, to be exact — so he can take some time for himself. Sadly, we all know what’s coming.

Before we know it, Kim is getting that fateful phone call while she’s in the hotel NYC. “What? Why? What’s going on? Don’t scare me, please!” she cries. It’s definitely about Kanye, but we won’t know more until the next episode!

