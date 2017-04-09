Image Courtest of TMZ.com

It looks like Karrueche’s got a new boo! The stunning star was caught getting cozy with none other than Migos rapper, Quavo! The pair were spotted getting into the same vehicle together after she supported him at his concert on April 8! Is she over Chris for good? Get the scoop!

Karrueche Tran, 28, and Migos rapper, Quavo, 26? — We’re totally shipping it! The two stars were photographed leaving Quavo’s show on April 8, and they were reportedly getting cozy together! Migos had a packed concert at the Gulf Coast Spring Fest in Biloxi, Mississippi, where Karrueche caught all of the action from backstage, as reported by TMZ.

Then, when the concert wrapped, Karrueche and Quavo exited the venue together! The two hopped in the same car, alone, according to the site, and rode off into the night. And, they reportedly shared a sweet hug before getting into the same vehicle. So, what’s going on between these two?

While both Karrueche and Quavo have yet to comment on the romance rumors, the pair seemed to be pretty smitten with each other. With the success of Migos at an all time high, this is the perfect time for Karrueche to snatch the incredible rapper. Not to mention, it seems to be the perfect time for her to steer clear of her Chris Brown, 27, drama.

Karrueche and Chris began dating in 2011 and were on an off until the end of 2015. However, their communication, if you can call it that, didn’t end there. Since their split, Karrueche and Chris have gotten into multiple social media spats that have aired out in the public eye.

Then, on Feb. 17 Karrueche dropped a major bombshell when she filed for a temporary restraining order against Chris, where she claimed that he was allegedly physically abusive during their relationship and that he threatened her life. The two were scheduled to face off in court on March 29.

Karrueche’s lawyers — Patrick Blood and Michelle Trigger — told E! News that she’s just looking to move on with this. And, it looks like she’s trying to move on from Chris entirely, by shacking up with Quavo! You go, girl!

