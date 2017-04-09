Jennifer Lopez Glows During Date Night With Alex Rodriguez At Nobu — Cute Pics

FameFlyNet

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are all about those four letter words. Of course we’re talking about L-O-V-E, but also N-O-B-U restaurant in Los Angeles where the couple enjoyed a super romantic date night on Apr. 8. Check out the pics!

Hmmm…maybe watching TV on the couch got a little boring! On Saturday night, Jennifer Lopez, 47, got all dolled up for a romantic date night with Alex Rodriguez, 41. The lovebirds, who were both dressed to the nines, stepped out hand-in-hand for dinner at Nobu restaurant in Los Angeles — a total hotspot for celebrities. “It was very romantic and intimate,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They were brought a streamline of sushi and were seated near the water away from other patrons.”

Seafood, which is often seen as an aphrodisiac, must have played an important role on their date, since the lovers were super touchy feely all night. “They were kept alone for the most part, but every time they were seen they were laughing, drinking, always holding hands, and touching each other while talking,” the eyewitness continues. “It was very PDA heavy. They had huge smiles on their faces the entire time and were super nice. They even left a 100% tip!” Those lucky waiters and waitresses!

Hours before hitting up Nobu, the singer and the baseball player cuddled on the couch while watching the New York Yankees on TV. Alex’s home team lost against the Baltimore Orioles, so it’s a good thing his girlfriend was around to keep him in high spirits. Like their date, the picture JLo posted of their snuggle session was packed with sweetness! The couple’s legs were intertwined on the couch, gorgeous flowers were placed all over the living room, and they even appeared to be wearing matching white sneakers. They are serious #RelationshipGoals!

