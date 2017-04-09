Janet Jackson Divorce: Will She Get A Chunk Of Husband’s Billion Dollar Fortune?

REX/Shutterstock

Janet Jackson and her third husband Qatari Wissam Al Mana have decided to split after almost five years together, according to a recent report. Will Janet get any part of her soon-to-be ex’s $1 billion empire in the divorce?

Janet Jackson has allegedly decided to divorce her third husband Qatari Wissam Al Mana, 42, according to a report from The Daily Mail. The 50 year-old gave birth to her first child Eissa Al Mana just three months ago on Jan. 3. The couple have some serious assets to divide up since their “amicable” decision to go their separate ways. Janet is worth approximately $175 million, which is by no means a small chunk of change, but Wissam is worth around $1 billion! He is the CEO of Al Mana, an international business conglomerate.

Janet had a prenuptial agreement with her last husband Rene Elizondo Jr., 54, so it’s highly likely she and Wissam have one as well, according to TMZ. Prenups tend to increase settlements based on milestone years like the fifth and tenth anniversaries. Janet and Wissam could have just made it past the 5-year mark so she could be entitled to some of his wealth. Little baby Eissa could also change the terms too. “Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London,” a source told The Daily Mail. Janet would probably receive additional funds to take care of the couple’s son so she could be raking in some serious dough from this divorce.

Janet and Wissam “have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways,” a source said. “They’re both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart.” Janet had delayed her Unbreakable World Tour in order to start a family with Wissam. She shared a video on Facebook in Apr. 2016 and told her fans, “My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour. Please, if you can try and understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor’s orders! But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can.” Could Janet be touring soon?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Janet’s divorce will go smoothly? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.