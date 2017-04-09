Jaden Smith was spotted getting cozy with actress Odessa Adlon on Saturday, Apr. 8 in Miami. The ‘Fallen’ singer broke up with his former flame Sarah Snyder in Dec. but you’ve got to see the latest photos of his new lady!

Jaden Smith officially moved on from his breakup with Sarah Snyder, 21. The 18 year-old The Get Down star was seen on the beach in Miami with actress Nashville Odessa Adlon. The couple enjoyed some time in the sun on a set of lounge chairs before they shared a few kisses. They tried to avoid the paps and occasionally made out under a towel and even strategically position an umbrella to block onlookers’ view. Jaden and Odessa looked happy as they walked hand-in-hand up the beach.

Jaden’s split from Sarah went public on Mar. 11, but the shocking detail was that they actually separated two months before that! The couple of almost two years had “started growing apart,” a source told Us Weekly, but despite seeming super into each other things were not the same behind the scenes. “They had been on the rocks for a while … and stopped having shared interests,” the insider said.

Jaden reportedly called off the relationship and Sarah was allegedly torn up when they split in Dec. “He finished it and she was heartbroken. They were both so young to be getting so involved, and Jaden decided to end it before they got in any deeper. Sarah was pushing for an engagement and Jaden was just freaked out by that… he’s only 18 years old for F’s sake,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Jaden wanted to remain friends, but that’s going to be difficult — for right now at least,” the source continued. “Maybe in the future, but at this time Sarah doesn’t even want to hear his name, let alone speak with Jaden or hang out. Neither of them is seeing someone else.” Well that last bit has definitely changed!

