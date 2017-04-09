REX/Shutterstock

Baby Cooper is reportedly here! Irina Shayk allegedly gave birthday to she and Bradley Cooper’s first child and we can hardly contain our excitement! Get the amazing details, here!

Irina Shayk, reportedly gave birth to she and Bradley Cooper‘s first child two weeks ago, according to PEOPLE magazine on April 9. There has been no confirmation on whether Irina and Bradley welcomed a baby girl or boy into the world.

While Irina and Bradley tend to keep their relationship private, she couldn’t conceal her adorable bump at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Nov. The model walked the runway with her bump on display and the internet went wild!

This story is still developing…

Congrats to the stunning couple!

