Chief Keef Licks His Lips In Bizarre Mugshot After Arrest — See Pic

Well, this is strange. When Chief Keef was arrested and charged with a DUI on Apr. 9, he didn’t look scared or upset at all. In fact, the rapper appeared to be in a seductive mood as he licked his lips right when cops took his mugshot. Check it out!

Just when we thought we’d seen it all in the world of celebrity mug shots, Chief Keef, 21, goes and does THIS! The rapper’s bizarre pose definitely takes the cake when it comes to strange mugshots, especially because we’ve never seen a star lick his or her lips. Just think about the context of this photo for a minute. Police arrest and charge the rapper with a DUI, place him in in front of a camera, and instead of taking his booking seriously, he seductively licks his lips. It’s like he’s making fun of the situation and trying to make fun of the cops who arrested him.

Here’s what went down prior to this freakish mugshot. Over the weekend, police pulled Chief over in a traffic stop. They initially did not suspect drugs until they noticed how intoxicated he was behind the wheel. Not only did the “Love Sosa” hitmaker fail a sobriety test, authorities believed he was part of a weed transfer with another driver in a different car, according to TMZ. As a result, police also stopped the car behind Chief, which is when the other guy came clean about possessing weed and handed it over.

Unfortunately, police found more than just weed in the car of the second, trailing driver — they also found sizzurp! The evidence against Chief was pretty damning, as he reportedly had blood-shot eyes and a dry mouth. Police called a drug expert on-site before officially arresting him. The hip-hop star didn’t go quietly though, as he reportedly said, “It’s okay, when you find weed in my urine I’ll just get my attorney to get my marijuana card.” Well, it sounds like Chief has it all figured out.

