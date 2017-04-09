The Chainsmokers Turn Up The Volume With ‘Paris’ & ‘Break Up Every Night’ On ‘SNL’

Courtesy of NBC

Are you dancing yet? For their ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut on Apr. 8, The Chainsmokers rocked the house with radio sensation ‘Paris,’ followed by ‘Break Up Every Night.’ In case you missed their epic performance, we’ve got all the details right here!

Remember when The Chainsmokers (made up of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall) released that song about a tacky girl in a cheetah dress? Neither do we. That was so long ago and the electro group have come so far in their musical careers that their latest album, Memories…Do Not Open, feels like a brand new debut. It’s literally impossible to turn on the radio without hearing on of their popular songs, which were brought to life on the Saturday Night Live stage on Apr. 8.

We are performing 'Paris' AND 'Break Up Every Night' tonight!! — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 8, 2017

The DJ duo opened with “Paris” featuring Emily Warren on backup vocals. In the middle of their performance, the group broke it down with some seriously epic keyboard and drum beats, and even started dancing on stage and threw their hands in the air. Their backdrop was lit up with red and blue neon signs that read, “Everyone’s a tragedy” and “Amour.”

The Chainsmokers, who’ve been blowing up the music scene since 2012, have embraced one hit single after the next. Maybe they were born with it, or maybe it’s their stellar collaborations with other Hollywood icons. Memories…Do Not Open features the talented voices of Halsey, Chris Martin from Coldplay, Jhene Aiko, and Florida Georgia Line. Their music video for “Paris” even features Taylor Swift as one of their squad members. If this all sounds good epic to be true, you can watch all the magic unfold yourself as The Chainsmokers are smack in the middle of a nation-wide tour!

HollywoodLifers, did The Chainsmokers play your favorite songs on SNL?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.