Bryan Bickell is a living legend! The hockey player, who is about to retire due to MS health issues, scored big in his FINAL game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Apr. 9. Carolina Hurricanes fans are going wild — you’ve got the see the tweets!

Can someone pass the tissue box, please? The Carolina Hurricanes game against the Philadelphia Flyers is a bittersweet one, as it’s the last match Bryan Bickell, 31, will compete in. The hockey player, who suffers from MS, is set to retire due to health issues. In his final game, Bryan scored a MAJOR goal against the Flyers, resulting in a victory for the Hurricanes 4-3. Needless to say Carolina fans are totally going wild on Twitter! Check out some of the best, most heart-warming reactions!

@NHLCanes From A Hawks Fan , all I can Say is Thank you Canes , I know we Miss Bryan , and Was great seeing All the Love you All show for Him! #Classy — Vito BlkHawks#1 (@Vito43) April 10, 2017

Awesome moment as Bryan Bickell scores in the SO in his last NHL game pic.twitter.com/JeiMFgety9 — Spittin' Chiclets (@StoolChiclets) April 10, 2017

Speaking on his post-retirement plans, Bryan revealed that he’s eager to spend more time with his family — especially his children who are avid hockey fans. “My oldest [daughter] always wants to go to Kings games, so that’s definitely special,” he gushed in an interview prior to his final game on April 6. Fans can hear a sadness in his voice as he comes to terms with the fact that his health and athletic skills aren’t what they used to be. “It’s tough,” he says while trying to hold back tears. Poor Bryan begins crying seconds later, and we can’t help but cry along with him.

But then, Bryan drops a MAJOR BOMBSHELL. “I haven’t told my teammates yet. I got to talk to them in the next couple of days and let them know first.” That’s when the athlete completely loses it and cannot continue with the emotional interview. Our hearts are breaking right now just listening to his confession! As tough as it may be, we know that Bryan’s teammates will be nothing but supportive and will continue to cheer him on as he continues his battle with MS.

