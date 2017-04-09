‘L&HH’: Bambi Benson Shows Off Blonde Makeover After Lil Scrappy Split Rumors

Courtesy of Instagram

We see you Bambi Benson! The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star showed off her new blonde locks in a sultry new photo and we can’t stop looking at the snap! See the epic new photos of her stunning makeover, here! Is she trying to make Scrappy jealous?

Bambi Benson, has a new companion and it’s not Lil Scrappy! The Love & Hip Hop star debuted her new blonde hair on Instagram on April 8 and we’re actually obsessed with her new look!

The L&HH star showed off her new do’ on Instagram during the night, and she clearly had something epic up her sleeve. She showed up with long blonde locks and we still can’t get over it.

Bambi’s new makeover comes at a convenient time, since the rumors that she and Lil Scrappy had ended their engagement started to swirl. We didn’t want to rain on her parade. But, it seems like Bambi and Scrappy have been through the ringer lately.

In case you forgot, at the end of season 5, Scrappy popped the question to Bambi with a giant rock. But, sh-t has hit the fan since then. After the two got into a huge fight on season 5, they’ve been in a heated battle over their relationship.

Bambi and Scrappy have been all over the news lately since their relationship woes have been playing out out on the sixth season if L&HH.

