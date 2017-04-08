Charley Hoffman: 5 Things To Know About The Pro Golfer Tied For The Lead At The Masters

REX/Shutterstock

The Masters have been a rollercoaster ride for Charley Hoffman. After wowing in the opening round, the golfer ended up eating a slice of humble pie in Round 2 that put him a tied for first position. Here’s everything you should know about the competitor!

1. The Masters? What’s that?

The Masters, also commonly known as the Masters Tournament or US Masters, is a professional golf tournament that takes place every April. It is one of the four major championships in professional golf. Hosted by the Augusta National Golf Club, The Masters takes place in Augusta, Georgia every year.

2. What’s so great about Charley?

Charley Hoffman, 40, is THE golfer to watch this year. Why? Because his opening round on Apr. 6 was unlike anything most golfers have ever seen. In super windy conditions, Charley dominated the competition by FOUR strokes — the biggest lead after the first round of Masters since 1941. What we’re trying to say is he basically set a record.

3. Unfortunately, his superpowers quickly wore off.

Charley had to fight through some struggles in round two on Apr. 7. Who knows if it was the weather or a stroke (literally) of bad luck, but he finished the day with a 3-over 75. This less-than-desired score put him in a tied for first position against Sergio Garcia. They are both tied at -4.

4. The Masters could be Charley’s first win.

If Charley wins the 2017 Masters tournament, it will be the FIRST time. He also has yet to win first, second, or even third place in the US Open, The Open Championship, and the PGA Championship.

5. What’s his background?

Charley was born on Dec. 27, 1976 in San Diego, California. In high school, Charley won the California state championship two years in a row in 1994 and 1995. He was the FIRST two-time winner, so that should definitely tell you how talented he is on the golf course!

