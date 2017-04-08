Minnesota Duluth Vs. Denver Live Stream: Watch The NCAA Hockey Final Game

REX/Shutterstock

That battle is on for icy glory as the University of Minnesota Duluth takes on a tough Denver team for the NCAA Hockey Championship. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream when the puck drops at 8pm EST on Apr. 8.

Less than a week after the NCAA crowned a new basketball champion, now the sport of hockey is up next. The top two seeded teams in the Frozen Four have made it to the finals, as University of Minnesota Duluth is taking on a powerful team from the University of Denver. The action goes down in front of a sold-out crowd at Chicago’s United Center, so scroll down for the live stream details.

While the Pioneers cruised past Notre Dame 6-1 to make it into the finals, the Duluth Bulldogs had a squeaker of a game against Harvard. It came down to star Alex Iafallo scoring the winning goal with 26.6 seconds remaining in the game to send the team to the third national championship game in their program’s history. They won the tourney back in 2011, but the Pioneers are the true vets of the Frozen Four with 16 total trips, including back to back championships in 2004 and 2005.

It’s especially exciting for the young players of each squad, as no members have played in the Frozen Four and getting to play on NHL ice is such a thrill. “(After) watching NHL games (here) it’s a dream come true, especially (now) playing Saturday,” Alex said of playing at the United Center, home to the Chicago Blackhawks. “It’s going to be awesome. There are a lot of Bulldogs fans out there and we owe it to those guys.”

Denver senior wing Emil Romic echoed the sentiment, especially because they were eliminated in the 2016 Frozen Fourby eventual champ North Dakota. “It’s awesome. Ever since we lost last year, that’s what we’ve been working for, the place we wanted to get to. Now we have a chance to play for it.”



